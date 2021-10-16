Ekiti PDP to boycott LG poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State said it would not participate in the forthcoming local government elections in 16 local governments and the newly created 19 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) slated for December 4. But the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had responded to the boycott threat, saying that PDP is intimidated by the laudable achievements of Governor John Kayode Fayemi. The opposition party alleged manipulative tendencies on the part of the APC in determining the outcome of the election.

PDP working committee under the Chairmanship of Lanre Omolase, had after a crucial meeting with the party stakeholders at the party Secretariat in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, mandated all its members to boycott the council poll, stating that APC is not capable of conducting any peaceful, free and fair democratic contest without violence.

The party in a statement on Friday by its Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, described the ruling party as a nest of blood sucking monsters, who do not discriminate between the opposition and their own members when thirsty for blood. “If party members don’t hesitate to kill one another during their congresses and primary elections what should an opposition party expect in a general election? The APC is populated by violent individuals that don’t be-lieve in free and fair elections.” The opposition party also alleged that: “The Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) is not an impartial umpire, because it failed to adequately inform other parties about the local government election. Reacting, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, stated that the ruling party would have preferred the forthcoming local government elections are highly competitive, stressing that the party won’t force the opposition to participate in it.

