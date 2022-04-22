Ekiti pensioners demand N37.8bn unpaid gratuities, pensions

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ekiti State chapter, has asked the state government to pay their gratuities and pensions totalling N37.8 billion. The pensioners also decried the alleged failure by the state government to comply with the review of pensions in conformity with Section 210, Subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) stating that; “Pensions shall be reviewed every five years alongside the Civil Service Salary.”

The retirees appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to establish the Ministry of Elderly and Senior Citizens to attend to them. Chairman of the union Joel Akinola, who addressed a press conference in Ado Ekiti yesterday, lamented that many of their members received gratuities last in 2012. He said: “As of December 2021, the state pensioners were owed N18 billion and last paid in 2013.

The local government pensioners were owed N19.8bn and were last paid in September 2012. “State pensioners are owed three months’ arrears of pensions and the local government pensioners are owed seven months. We want to say enough is enough. Let them give whatever is due to Caesar unto Caesar. “We have written to all party candidates to come here and tell us how they want to offset the indebtedness. We are their fathers, senior citizens and we are apolitical. We won’t allow them to come here and make promises they will never fulfill. “In 2018, they came here to make promises to clear the indebtedness within six months, but rather than clearing it, it was increasing. The APC candidate will be here soon.”

