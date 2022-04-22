News

Ekiti pensioners demand N37.8bn unpaid gratuities, pensions

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ekiti State chapter, has asked the state government to pay their gratuities and pensions totalling N37.8 billion. The pensioners also decried the alleged failure by the state government to comply with the review of pensions in conformity with Section 210, Subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) stating that; “Pensions shall be reviewed every five years alongside the Civil Service Salary.”

The retirees appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to establish the Ministry of Elderly and Senior Citizens to attend to them. Chairman of the union Joel Akinola, who addressed a press conference in Ado Ekiti yesterday, lamented that many of their members received gratuities last in 2012. He said: “As of December 2021, the state pensioners were owed N18 billion and last paid in 2013.

The local government pensioners were owed N19.8bn and were last paid in September 2012. “State pensioners are owed three months’ arrears of pensions and the local government pensioners are owed seven months. We want to say enough is enough. Let them give whatever is due to Caesar unto Caesar. “We have written to all party candidates to come here and tell us how they want to offset the indebtedness. We are their fathers, senior citizens and we are apolitical. We won’t allow them to come here and make promises they will never fulfill. “In 2018, they came here to make promises to clear the indebtedness within six months, but rather than clearing it, it was increasing. The APC candidate will be here soon.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

COVID-19
News

COVID-19: Vaccines of no use without vaccination –PTF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force for the control of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in the country has said that the acquisition of the recently discovered vaccine for the disease would be of no use unless the country carries out mass vaccination before application.   PTF Chairman and the Secretary to the Government of […]
News

Edo: Independent observers laud Nigerian Army, others over peaceful conduct of poll

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group of independent observers at the just concluded Edo State Governorship election has described the Nigerian Army and other security operatives as “worthy partners of democracy” over the peaceful conduct of the exercise.  The Independent Election Monitoring Observers, consisting of civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations and the media said the presence of “professional” troops played a […]
News

Cross River: ‘No clear picture of Ayade’s successor yet

Posted on Author Clement James

Indications have emerged the current calm being enjoyed in Cross River State could be lack of mention, either openly or discreetly of the successor to Governor Ben Ayade in 2023. But, while there is the general belief that the governor is desirous of handing over to someone close to him, the governor it was learnt, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica