Ekiti Pensioners lament over 27 years unpaid gratuities, pension.

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Pensioners under the body of College of Education of Ikere-Ekiti Pensioners Association, have cried out over their 27 years unpaid pensions and gratuity by the Ekiti State government.

While lamenting that the situation had brought untold hardship upon them and their families, the pensioners disclosed that no fewer than 150 of its members have lost their lives without enjoying the fruits of their labour after waiting endlessly for their pension and gratuity.

Speaking on the behalf of the pensioners in Akure, Ondo State capital, former Librarian of the school and the Secretary of the association, Mr. Mathew Popoola, said despite the judgement of the National Industrial Court compelling the Ekiti State government to pay the pension and gratitites of the pensioners, the state government has failed to honour the judgement.

He expressed dismay with the condition of the retirees whom he said served diligently in their prime have been left in poverty and hardship in their latter years.

According to Popoola, majority of the pensioners have been living from hand to mouth and depend on relatives and friends for survival.

