Ekiti people regretting voting APC – PDP chief

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Ekiti State, Bisi Kolawole, has said people of the state are regretting voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2018 governorship poll. Kolawole claimed the PDP was rigged out in the election, but promised that “the people of Ekiti State are more resolute to stand by their votes” in the 2022 governorship election. He said: “The mistake Ekiti State made then will not repeat itself this time around. We are very much on the alert; the people of Ekiti are absolutely with us.”

He described himself as most qualified to fly PDP flag in the election, noting that no politician in Ekiti can match his political credentials, including former governor Ayodele Fayose. Kolawole said: “I am not just coming to contest the governorship; you are seeing an embodiment of experience.

You have seen somebody who has gone through the strata of political stages, serving as Board of Trustee (BoT) member, party chairman. “I was a commissioner for environment in the state, and I worked very closely with Governor Ayodele Fayose. No past governor in the state passed through all these stages before becoming governor of the state.”

