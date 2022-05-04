Metro & Crime

Ekiti: Police arraign cleric for allegedly demanding money from church members to make Heaven

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

 

The Ekiti State Police Command has said it has investigated a cleric of Christ High Commission Ministry, Pastor Noah Abraham, for allegedly collecting money from members of his church with the promise to take them to heaven after rapture in Araromi Ugbeshi-Ekiti.

The Police added the cleric has been arraigned.

The Police Commissioner, Moronkeji Adesina in a press release on Wednesday signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, stated that their investigation became necessary to avoid misinformation, unnecessary apprehension and to inform members of the public that the Command is not unaware of the trending controversial activity as necessary steps and actions have been taken.

“Based on intelligence report received by the Command on 25/04/2022 concerning the religious activity, the Area Commander, Omuo-Oke led a team of detectives to the church’s camp at Araromi Ugbeshi-Ekiti. The pastor was subsequently invited to the station for interrogation.

“Meanwhile, Pastor Noah Ade Abraham, after thorough investigation, was arraigned accordingly.

“The Command pledges to closely monitor any suspicious activity by any person or group of persons across the state to ensure that the lives and properties of innocent citizens are totally protected.”

 

Reporter

