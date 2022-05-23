Ekiti : Police arrest abductor of Chinese expatriate, 29 others

A suspected notorious kidnapper, Samuel Omotoyinbo, who allegedly led a criminal gang that abducted a Chinese expatriate and contractor handling the new Ado- Ado Iyin dualisation project in Ekiti State has been arrested by police in Ekiti The police said it also arrested 29 other suspects for offences relating to robbery, kidnapping, cattle rus- tling, motorbike stealing, among others.

Parading the suspects in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, the Police Commissioner, Mr Morounkeji Adesina, said Omoyoyinbo allegedly abducted the Chinese expatriate while working on the site on May, 2020.

Adesina, represented by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, revealed that “on March 29, 2022, at about 11pm, a gang of armed men numbering about six stormed Maxwell Hospital, Nova Road, Ado-Ekiti and robbed Dr. Ojo Emmanuel, Balogun Ahmed and other staff and patients in the Hospital of their belongings such as mobile phones, laptop computers, and a sum of N50,000.

“Upon their departure from the Hospital, the CP revealed that the armed robbers also hijacked one Toyota Corolla car valued at N3m. “Further investigation led to the arrest of one Lasisi Afeez and one itel phone belonging to one of the victims which was carted away from the scene of crime was found in his possession.”

The Commissioner added further that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to be among the armed robbers that robbed the hospital alongside one Omotoyinbo Samuel, Ajewole Peter and one Ladele, who is currently at large.

“Investigation led to the arrest of Omotoyinbo Samuel in Lagos by the Command’s RRS operatives alongside his wife Omotoyinbo Omowumi. Omotoyinbo Samuel, who was the leader of the gang, confessed to the commission of the crime that took place at Maxwell Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

“He confessed further that he was among the armed robbery gang that attacked Wema bank, Iyin- Ekiti in 2020 and mentioned one Afe Ayodeji, Adejumo Kehinde and Adinoi Samuel as members of his syndicate who are based in Abuja and Ondo State.

