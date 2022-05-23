Metro & Crime

Ekiti : Police arrest abductor of Chinese expatriate, 29 others

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

A suspected notorious kidnapper, Samuel Omotoyinbo, who allegedly led a criminal gang that abducted a Chinese expatriate and contractor handling the new Ado- Ado Iyin dualisation project in Ekiti State has been arrested by police in Ekiti The police said it also arrested 29 other suspects for offences relating to robbery, kidnapping, cattle rus- tling, motorbike stealing, among others.

 

Parading the suspects in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, the Police Commissioner, Mr Morounkeji Adesina, said Omoyoyinbo allegedly abducted the Chinese expatriate while working on the site on May, 2020.

 

Adesina, represented by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, revealed that “on March 29, 2022, at about 11pm, a gang of armed men numbering about six stormed Maxwell Hospital, Nova Road, Ado-Ekiti and robbed Dr. Ojo Emmanuel, Balogun Ahmed and other staff and patients in the Hospital of their belongings such as mobile phones, laptop computers, and a sum of N50,000.

 

“Upon their departure from the Hospital, the CP revealed that the armed robbers also hijacked one Toyota Corolla car valued at N3m. “Further investigation led to the arrest of one Lasisi Afeez and one itel phone belonging to one of the victims which was carted away from the scene of crime was found in his possession.”

 

The Commissioner added further that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to be among the armed robbers that robbed the hospital alongside one Omotoyinbo Samuel, Ajewole Peter and one Ladele, who is currently at large.

 

“Investigation led to the arrest of Omotoyinbo Samuel in Lagos by the Command’s RRS operatives alongside his wife Omotoyinbo Omowumi. Omotoyinbo Samuel, who was the leader of the gang, confessed to the commission of the crime that took place at Maxwell Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

 

“He confessed further that he was among the armed robbery gang that attacked Wema bank, Iyin- Ekiti in 2020 and mentioned one Afe Ayodeji, Adejumo Kehinde and Adinoi Samuel as members of his syndicate who are based in Abuja and Ondo State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS fallout: Lagos demolishes 1700 ‘illegal’ shanties, structures, others at Fagba

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Barely a month after Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu came hard on the miscreants disturbing peace in the state, warning them to stop fomenting trouble or allowed his administration to decisively deal with them, officials of the Lagos State Task force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit have demolished over 1700 shanties and containerised […]
Metro & Crime

Panel summons DCP Kyari over alleged extortion

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo Akwa

Ibom State Judicial panel on Police Brutality has summoned the leader of the disbanded IGP Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, over alleged abuse of fundamental human right, extortion and false accusation.   In a petition to the Justice Ifiok Ukanaled panel, a car dealer, Maxwell George Edum, in a memo, JPPB/memo/132, yesterday narrated how […]
Metro & Crime

Terrorists kidnap 22 in Kaduna community after IGP’s visit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Barely 24 hours after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, patrolled the Abuja- Kaduna Highway, terrorists has kidnapped 22 persons and raided houses in Jere town along the highway, it was learnt.   IGP Usman had on Saturday gone on patrol along the Abuja- Kaduna highway with some senior officers and men with a view […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica