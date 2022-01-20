Ekiti poll: Oni, Olujimi’s supporters protest, reject appeal c’ttee

Supporters of aggrieved Ekiti State governorship aspirants protested at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday over the conduct of last Saturday’s three-man ward congress. The protesters, who carried placards with varying inscriptions, called for the cancellation of the ward congress; they also rejected the appeal committee set up by the party leadership to hear appeals of the aggrieved aspirants.

But PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, however, assured the demonstrators that justice would be done. The party had earlier cancelled a stakeholders’ meeting with party leaders from Ekiti State, which was scheduled for yesterday. It also announced a sixman appeal committee to be headed by a former National Chairman, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, to hear the appeal arising from the congress.

Tittilayo Akerele Owolabi, a former member of the House of Representatives, who spoke on behalf of the aggrieved protesters, wondered why the party hopes to “build legality on illegality when there was no congress. “We are here to express our mind that they should please save PDP in Nigeria; they should remember the people they are serving.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...