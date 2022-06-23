Ekiti Poll: US Mission hails voters, INEC

The United States Mission to Nigeria has congratulated Ekiti State citizens on the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in the state. The mission in a statement equally commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies that helped in facilitating a secure election with a credible outcome.

The statement read: “The United States Mission to Nigeria congratulates the citizens of Ekiti State on the largely peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election on June 18. “We commend the concerted efforts of INEC staff and security personnel which helped facilitate a secure election with a credible outcome. “We note the election’s technical improvements including that the newly adopted bi-modal verification accreditation system (BVAS) functioned properly in the vast majority of polling stations. We encourage all citizens to register to vote as the country moves towards national elections.”

