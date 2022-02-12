News

Ekiti Primary: I won’t go to court or defect from APC –Bamidele

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District of Ekiti State and a governorship aspirant in the just concluded primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Opeyemi Bamidele, has declared that he won’t be challenging victory of the party’s candidate, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji in the court for the sake of unity and cohesion in the party. Recall that the governorship primary of the party held in Ekiti State on Thursday January 27 amidst controversy and protest by some of the aspirants and their supporters.

Bamidele, had shortly after the primary threatened to challenge the primary that produced Biodun Oyebanji, a former Secretary to the State Government as a candidate of the party, alleging that it was brazenly skewed and manipulated by Governor Abubakar Badaru-led APC committee. In a statement he personally signed on Friday, February 10, 2022 and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, Bamidele said he recanted on his earlier position after critical stakeholders intervened and appealed to him to sheathe his sword. Bamidele maintained that he was ruffled by the alleged abysmal turn the shadow poll went and the betrayal of confidence therein, but said that his action didn’t connote that he had abandoned the struggle to right the wrongs and make the party truly democratic.

“Yet, in spite of my strong convictions as expressed above, I have come to some irreversible conclusions and these are the messages I need to pass on to all and sundry today as I temporarily break my silence on the way forward. One is to say that I have chosen to drop the option of going to court to sue the party. “The other is to make it crystal clear to everyone that both my supporters and I will not defect from the APC. Details of the reasons, which informed these choices will be communicated at a later date when my supporters and I will address Ekiti peoiel, ple and Nigerians at large. It is not just about me.

“It is about the unity and progress of Ekiti State and her politically undermined and economically afflicted people. It is also about ensuring that the ground is not prepared for reactionary beneficiaries to take advantage of seeming lack of capacity to manage our affairs as a ruling party in the state. “I also must coordinate and lead my own aspect of this popular struggle in a way to ensure that my supporters and stakeholders, who had been isolated from the mainstream of the party become relevant again, for anything short of that can only be a highway to nowhere,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

