Ekiti primary: PDP to use statutory delegates’ list, nullifies 3-man delegate congress

Winning Ekiti our first step to villa –Ayu

Just like Anambra, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to use the statutory delegates’ list to elect its candidate for the June governorship election in Ekiti State.

The party leadership, which met with stakeholders from the state on Monday, cancelled the congress held on January 15 where a three-man delegate team was elected.

The statutory or automatic delegates compromise of former governors, former and serving members of the National Assembly and former and serving members of the National Working Committee (NWC), from the state and who are still members of the party, as well as former state party officials.

The governorship aspirants led by former governor Segun Oni, Senator representing Ekiti South, Bidoun Olujimi and former Deputy Governor Olusola Kolapo, had rejected the outcome of the ward congress.

They accused Fayose of hijacking the process and called for its cancellation. A statement issued at the end of the meeting, directed all court cases relating to the Ekiti election, to be withdrawn.

The statement signed by the National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, threatened to refer anybody who refuses to abide by the decision to the PDP Disciplinary Committee. Ayu had, while addressing the stakeholders and other party leaders, said the party’s victory in the June governorship election would be the first step towards winning the 2023 presidential election.

“It doesn’t matter whether one group or the other has won. Even if you emerged as a candidate and we don’t win the election, it doesn’t have any meaning for the party.

“But if you emerged as a candidate, and we win election, all of us have won, because there will be something there for everybody and for every community and for all our members, and it will be a signal to the whole world that the unity we demonstrated after the convention that produced this current National Working Committee.

Everybody will know that PDP means business and we have taken the first step to the villa,” he stated.

The meeting, which was called to resolve the crisis arising from the election of three-man ad hoc delegates for the January 27 governorship primary, was attended by 17 governorship aspirants, as well as former governor Ayodele Fayose

