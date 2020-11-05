News

Ekiti Progressives lauds Soremekun’s devpt stride in FUOYE

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

A concerned body of Ekiti indigenes who are members of staff of both the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) and the Ekiti State University (EKSU) yesterday berated Zonal Coordinator of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Akure Zone, Prof. Olu Olufisayo, a suspended staff of FUOYE and former local branch chairman of ASUU, Dr. Akinyemi Omonijo as well as others over what they described as acts targeted at destroying the image of the institution by constantly attacking the personalities of Prof. Kayode Soremekun and his Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Abayomi Fasina.

The statement reads: “Ekiti Progressives is taking adequate notice of the activities of the Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Akure, Prof. Okufisayo Olu, the suspended former local chairman ASUU, FUOYE and their co-travellers.

“We are aware in particular of their recent malicious statements and lies which they continue to spread on the pages of national dailies about our erudite scholars and great leaders, Professors Kayode Soremekun and Abayomi Fasina.

“We make bold to say that Prof. Fasina is eminently qualified to be the next Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE just like other contestants for the VCship race. We are quite aware that the process towards getting a new VC for FUOYE has been ongoing and it has been free, fair and credible.

“It is God who lifts a man up and no amount of blackmail, campaign of calumny can obstruct what God has planned for humans. “Enough is enough! Prof. Olu Olu must stop this political vendetta against Prof. Fasina. It is not true that Prof. Fasina absconded from duty in EKSU. He actually transferred his service to FUOYE after finishing both his Sabbatical and accumulated leave there.”

Our Reporters

