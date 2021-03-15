News

Ekiti: Rainstorm destroys 200 houses, schools, churches, renders 1,000 homeless

Storm, which accompanied a downpour, has destroyed about 200 houses and render  about 1,000 people homeless at Erimope-Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

 

The downpour, which started about 6pm on Friday, destroyed residential buildings in the town.

The displaced people are now taking refuge in a neighbouring community. Apart from private homes, the storm also destroyed two public primary schools and auditoria belonging to Pentecostal and Catholic churches in the town. Roofing sheets of different makes, kitchen utensils, foams, household materials, electrical poles and appliances were also destroyed.

 

Inspecting the wreckage at the weekend, the Chairman, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Capt. Sunday Adebomi (rtd), described the incident as novel in the history of the community and the entire local government area.

 

He said: “The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was particularly happy that no life was lost during the storm, which affected about 200 houses in this town. We learnt over 1,000 residents had been displaced already.

 

“We are here to assess the level of destruction by the storm which was a mystery. The present administration in Ekiti State under the leadership of Dr. Fayemi will do everything within its capacity to ameliorate the plights of the victims.

 

“The government commiserates with the victims and I advise our people to as a matter of urgency embark on the planting of trees in their environment. The move would further avoid future occurrence of such an unfortunate incident.”

 

A community leader and victim, Mr. Oladipo Isaac, said that more than 200 buildings were affected by the rainstorm, which also rendered many people homeless.

