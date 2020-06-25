Ekiti raises the alarm over community transmission of COVID-19

The Ekiti State government yesterday raised the alarm of a possible community spread of COVID-19 in the state should residents fail to comply with government’s precautionary Measures.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade spoke in Ado- Ekiti during press briefing on COVID-19 update.

Yaya-Kolade said the fear emanated from the outcome of the 153 samples screened at the molecular laboratory opened on 22nd June, 2020 out of which 142 were negative, with 11 turning out positive.

The commissioner said a total of 505 samples had been taken and tested since March 19 when the state recorded the first patient.

She said: “Out of 246 samples taken, 153 results have already been screened, 142 were negative while 11 were positive.

“Our fear is the possibility of community spread in Ekiti because we could not trace all the contacts and the present statistics revealed that we had 7.189 percent, which was the highest in recent time.

“Out of the 11 positive patients, eight are on admission at the isolation centre.”

“Our people should endeavour to use sanitizers and hand-washing soap. With the way things are going, nobody knows when this COVID-19 will end and occasional inexplicable death may happen and when it happens we must report to any of the health facility around us.

“Let all our people in the community allow the medical officers to take samples so that we can know the exact status of Ekiti and how best to prepare ahead.”

Also, Head of COVID-19 Task Force in Ekiti, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, said since19th March, 2020 when Ekiti had its first case, only 35 COVID-19 cases had been reported due to proactive actions being taken by the government.

Aluko said: “We need to fortify our borders despite that not all the cases we had had were through border incursion through the 17 border towns that we have in Ekiti.

“The guidelines for burial remain intact and night curfew still in operation. Our people must also observe social and physical distancing and comply with rule that not more than 20 people should be present in any social gatherings.”

