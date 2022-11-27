Ekiti: Reasons abductors engage in crimes – Victims

Kidnapped victims recently abducted while traveling along Irele- Oke -Ako road, have revealed the reasons why the abductors engage in the criminal activities, citing economic survival.

The victims, comprising a school principal, two classroom teachers and a Nurse, were last week held hostage by kidnappers at Irele Ekiti, a border town with Kogi State and were kept in their custody for over a week.

The victims disclosed this, on Saturday, while recounting to the Chairman of Ajoni Local Council Development Area, Hon. Michael Ogungbemi, who paid them a visit at the hospital.

They were admitted into the hospital for medical attention after being let off the hook due to bodily bruises they sustained during the long and tortuous night trek.

The victims, who are government’s workers, told the council chairman that their captors were non-Yoruba and majorly illiterates, who could hardly read or write.

Narrating their ordeal, the victims, who spoke under anonymity, for security reasons, said that they were forced to trek throughout the night to neighbouring states covering over 50 km inside a sprawling forest between Ekiti and Kogi.

One of them said: “We trekked several kilometers. This actually created psychological trauma for us. We sustained bodily bruises, as we walked under the dark in the thick and thin forests

