News

Ekiti: Reasons abductors engage in crimes – Victims

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI Comment(0)

Kidnapped victims recently abducted while traveling along Irele- Oke -Ako road, have revealed the reasons why the abductors engage in the criminal activities, citing economic survival.

The victims, comprising a school principal, two classroom teachers and a Nurse, were last week held hostage by kidnappers at Irele Ekiti, a border town with Kogi State and were kept in their custody for over a week.

The victims disclosed this, on Saturday, while recounting to the Chairman of Ajoni Local Council Development Area, Hon. Michael Ogungbemi, who paid them a visit at the hospital.

They were admitted into the hospital for medical attention after being let off the hook due to bodily bruises they sustained during the long and tortuous night trek.

The victims, who are government’s workers, told the council chairman that their captors were non-Yoruba and majorly illiterates, who could hardly read or write.

Narrating their ordeal, the victims, who spoke under anonymity, for security reasons, said that they were forced to trek throughout the night to neighbouring states covering over 50 km inside a sprawling forest between Ekiti and Kogi.

One of them said: “We trekked several kilometers. This actually created psychological trauma for us. We sustained bodily bruises, as we walked under the dark in the thick and thin forests

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ebira want Ekiti South to produce Fayemi’s successor

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Ebira community in Ekiti State has appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to ensure that Ekiti South produces his successor in 2022.   Ebira are an ethno-linguistic group of central Nigeria predominantly farmers, working and residing in in Ekiti South and Ondo North, with Okene, Kogi State, as their administrative headquarters.   In a statement over […]
News

Borno: Zulum launches training for 800 new teacher

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday flagged off the training of 800 teachers newly recruited by his administration.   The training, taking place at Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, was organized by Borno State Teaching Service Board, TSB, in collaboration with Ilmu Ka’ande Education Consult LTD. Zulum directed that series of […]
News Top Stories

Tinubu: I’ll continue to explore oil in frontier basins

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has promised to continue exploration works in all frontier basins in the country and particularly recharge the Lake Chad. He spoke yesterday at the ground-breaking ceremony for oil drilling at Kalmani Area of Gongola Basin now located between Bauchi and Gombe states. Presided over by President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica