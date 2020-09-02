Ekiti recruits 32 artistes for optimum performance

Ekiti State government has employed 32 young artistes in order to improve performance of Ministry of Arts and Culture for benefit of the people and successive government in the state. The employed young graduates were redeployed to different sections like Music, Drama, Dance and visual arts for optimum roles and opportunity to showcase artistic image of the state to the outside world for commercial benefit. Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare, said the decision became necessary in a bid to reposition the state’s cultural troupe which had been depleted due to lack of personnel.

Bakare said: “As a ministry, we approached the Governor Kayode Fayemi that there is a need to rescue the State performing troupe as quickly as possible “The governor immediately approved that 32 highly talented and versatile artiste be employed. “When the proper unveiling take place in October, the troupe will begin its job not only in Ekiti but across the globe. We want to show the outside world that Ekiti has a global troupe, our ambitionistohavethebestperforming troupe in the world,if it’s achievable anywhere,it’s achievable in Ekiti.

“The idea was formulated based on the fact that it has to be commercial, I won’t advise setting up of a troupe without generating fund. “Art is not for Artsake, it’s for money sake, Art is a product like other products as textile, automobile, tourism, what is needed is to build the product for market and make it known to the world, for people to buy. Nobody buys bad products.”

Like this: Like Loading...