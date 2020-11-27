Ekiti recruits more applicants into civil service

…as deputy gov decorates police aides with new ranks

No fewer than 600 job seekers were said to have benefited from recruitment exercise recently carried out by the Ekiti State government. The government said the exercise would have been carried out earlier but due to Pandemic lockdown. The beneficiaries according to the government included 138 candidates who have now assumed duty, having scaled through the process and received letters of appointment into the State civil service added that 21 others are yet to collect letters.

Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation in the state, Hon. Akin Omole, who announced this yesterday in Ado Ekiti, said “53 candidates were also appointed into the State Board for Technical and Vocational Education and have been duly assigned to offices, except four of them that were yet to also collect their letters of appointment.” According to him, “400 new teachers were, in addition, recruited by the state government into public secondary schools in the State in the recent recruitment exercise.” The commissioner refuted an online report which stated that the recruitment exercise in the State was a sham.

Omole said that 200 others were converted from the non-teaching as well as inter-service transfer from the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) and Local Government to the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

He added that in spite of the initial hitches in the recruitment process caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 and the attendant lockdown as well as the effects of the ‘ENDSARS’ protest which disrupted virtually all aspect of daily life for the greater part of the year, the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) has commenced verification of results of suc- cessful candidates which was a prelude to distribution of their letters of appointment while the Office of Establishment are also set to release the results of junior applicants into the civil service. Meanwhile, Ekiti State DeputyGovernor, OtunbaBisi Egbeyemi, on Thursday decorated 10 officers of the Nigeria Police Force in his security team with their new ranks. Speaking at a brief ceremony where he decorated the newly-elevated police officers, Egbeyemi described their promotion as well deserved and a reward for their dedication and commitment to duties.

Like this: Like Loading...