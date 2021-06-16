News

Ekiti refutes alleged soldiers’ protest in Govt House

The Ekiti State government yesterday debunked rumours alleging that some soldiers yesterday protested at the state secretariat against Governor Kayode Fayemi, over unpaid allowances. A statement by the Commissioner for information, Akin Omole, said there was no protest by soldiers in the state as reported in some so- cial media platforms. “In the morning of Tuesday, June 15, 2021, new recruits into the Nigeria Army, who are indigenes of Ekiti State, came together to pay a courtesy call on His Excellence, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State.

The unscheduled visit, however, met with Mr. Governor’s absence, and they were advised to properly channel their request for a meeting so that they can engage with Mr. Governor on a later date, after which they dispersed. “The large number of security operatives around the Governor’s Office and the Fajuyi Area of the state capital, Ado-Ekiti, understandably attracted considerable attention.” The government therefore assured the public that there was no cause for alarm.

