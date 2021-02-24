Politics

Ekiti rerun: INEC threatens N.5m fine for unqualified candidates

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to invoke the provision of section 31(8) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) on any political party that fields unqualified candidated in the scheduled Ekiti East constituency 1 by-election.
The Commission on Wednesday fixed March 20 for the by-election following declaration of vacancy by Speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, as a result of death of the member representing the constituency, Hon. Adegbuyi Oluwajuwa Amos.
INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement, said political parties wishing to participate in the by-election, have between February 26 and March 3, to conduct their primaries, and March 8 to submit the name of nominated candidates.
He, however, warned that any political party which presents to INEC: “The name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in the constitution and the Electoral Act shall be guilty of an offence and on conviction shall be liable to a maximum fine of N500,000.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Baraje denies saying foreign militias were engaged to prosecute 2015 elections

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Former Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has denied media reports that he claimed that certain people  brought in militias from Mali and other neighbouring countries to prosecute the 2015 general elections. He described the report credited to him as outright falsehood and imagination of the concerned reporters. […]
Politics

Day Badagry stood still for Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, recently visited Badagry, during which he toured some facilities and project sites in the area, including the state-owned Avia Organic Farm, which he promised to resuscitate in order to boost food production     It was a heroic welcome for the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, penultimate […]
Politics

Senate: Judiciary c’mtte’s impacts on 9th Assembly

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  CHUKWU DAVID examines the legislative activities of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and its impact on the performance of the apex Assembly in the last nine months of its inauguration T he President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, inaugurated 69 standing committees of the Ninth Senate on September 25, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica