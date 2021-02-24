Ekiti rerun: INEC threatens N.5m fine for unqualified candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to invoke the provision of section 31(8) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) on any political party that fields unqualified candidated in the scheduled Ekiti East constituency 1 by-election.

The Commission on Wednesday fixed March 20 for the by-election following declaration of vacancy by Speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, as a result of death of the member representing the constituency, Hon. Adegbuyi Oluwajuwa Amos.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement, said political parties wishing to participate in the by-election, have between February 26 and March 3, to conduct their primaries, and March 8 to submit the name of nominated candidates.

He, however, warned that any political party which presents to INEC: “The name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in the constitution and the Electoral Act shall be guilty of an offence and on conviction shall be liable to a maximum fine of N500,000.”

