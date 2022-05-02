Metro & Crime

Ekiti residents block Ado-Akure road over incessant kidnapping

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

\Travellers along the Ado-Akure road were stranded for hours on Monday following protest by residents of Irede community, Ajebandele Area of Ado-Ekiti metropolis over the alleged kidnapping of a Pastor, Julius Osunluyi, in the area on Sunday evening by suspected abductors.

The placard-carrying protesters blocked the highway, causing gridlock on traffic jams in the axis for almost four hours.

Commuters coming into Ado Ekiti from either Akure or Ikere and those traveling out of the Metropolis were trapped with their vehicles due to the blockade by visibly angered protesters

The Hausa people resident at the Muslim dominated Shasha area of Ikere Ekiti, had to disembark from their cars and motorbikes and trekked over two kilometres to get to the praying grounds at Ajilosun.

Gun-wielding men, suspected to be kidnappers, were said to have besieged the Pastor’s church on Sunday evening and abducted him.

Addressing the people, one of the protesters, who identified himself as Ajayi Olayiwola, said the protest became imperative to compel the Police Division at Ologede Police Station to provide the necessary security for the populace in the area.

Olayiwola accused the policemen operating in the area of laxity, saying several entreaties made to them to extend patrol to the area were rebuffed for no stated reason.

He added that over five cases of kidnappings had been witnessed in the area in the last three months, describing the situation as terrifying and disturbing.

He said some of the kidnapping and robbery cases witnessed in the area could have been averted, if the police had extended their patrol to the axis.

“The state of insecurity in the Irede community area is alarming as we could no longer sleep with our two eyes closed.

“This protest was to call the attention of appropriate authorities to find a solution to the ugly development, particularly the police.

“This disruption of free flow of vehicles is to send a signal to the public about our plight and for the police Command to do the right thing,” he said.

Ekiti Police Public spokesman Sunday Abutu said the Command has swung into action and had started investigating the Pastor’s alleged kidnapping.

He said Police Commissioner, Mr Moronkeji Adesina, had ordered intensive patrol day and night in the area and across Ekiti to stem the tides of criminality.

“The police in Ekiti are not taking anything to chances. We are doing our best to tackle crime and criminality.

“The CP had ordered our patrol teams and team of detectives to up their games and ensure that those perpetrating crimes are brought to book.

“If you notice, our night patrol has increased. And the CP had urged the Rapid Response Squad to trail the alleged kidnappings and bring the man out from their den hale and hearty,” Abutu said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers free Kogi doctor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Abductors have freed a medical practitioner, Dr. Solomon Nidiamaka, who was kidnapped from the General Hospital, Ugwolawo, in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State. Nidiamaka was abducted by gunmen about 8.30am on Monday. The state Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Omakoji Oyiguh, and Secretary, Dr. Famotele Tolorunju, said in a joint […]
Metro & Crime

Ohaneze Ndigbo: Igbos need security in Nigeria – Presidential aspirant

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

A presidential candidate for the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Valentine Iheukwumere Oparaocha has said that what the Igbo man needs most is security for their lives and businesses, this he promised to pursue if voted into power. Oparaocha, a retired State Security Service (SSS) officer, said he joined the race for the number one seat […]
Metro & Crime

Four policemen, three civilians killed in Osun bank robbery

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Police yesterday confirmed that four policemen and three others were killed during robbery on two banks at Apomu and Ikire in Osun State on Wednesday. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the attack on the two banks. The police spokesperson said the robbers invaded the two towns about 6.10pm and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica