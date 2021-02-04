Ekiti: Robbers snatch N20m from Gov’s Office accountants

Fear gripped residents of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, yesterday when armed robbers attacked some government officials and snatched N20 million cash. The officials, who were accountants attached to the Cabinet Department of the Governor’s Office, were said to have withdrawn the money belonging to the government at a new generation bank before they were robbed.

A witness told journalists in Ado-Ekiti that the victims withdrew the money from a bank on Secretariat Road and were returning to the Governor’s Office when they were waylaid by the gunmen and robbed. He said: “The staff were paymasters and accountants attached to the Cabinet Department of the Governor’s Office.

“They went to make withdrawal at the behest of their superior and while returning, the robbers waylaid them at a place between the Chicken Republic and Fajuyi Park and dispossessed them of the huge cash.” The robbers were said to have shot sporadically into the air as they escaped through the GRA area to Ilawe Road.

The gunshots, according to the source, forced motorists and Okada riders to abandon the area. Many banks were forced to tighten security around their facilities because it was rumoured to be a bank raid. But the state Police Command allayed the fear by the public, saying the rumoured bank robbery was untrue and baseless.

The state Police Commissioner, Babatunde Mobayo, implored members of the public to disregard such fabricated and misleading false alarm, aimed at causing un-necessary apprehension. Mobayo, in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, said: “For clarity, the incident that occurred today (yesterday) in Ado-Ekiti was about a driver of a Toyota Corolla car with about three other occupants who were accosted by a group of yet-to-be identified hoodlums and dispossessed them of some amount of money. “Upon the receipt of the information, the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) led his operatives to the scene but the hoodlums had fled the scene already. “Meanwhile, some persons have been invited by the police for interrogation and further investigation while serious effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

