News

Ekiti secures N2.6b FG funds to construct 550 housing units

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Ekiti State government said it has secured a sum of N2.6 billion housing fund from the federal government under the Family Home Fund to build 550 housing units in the state. This, the government said is part of efforts to ensure provision of affordable houses for Ekiti people. The Executive Secretary of Ekiti State Mortgage Board, Ms Oludayo Olorunfemi, disclosed this in Abuja during a meeting with estate management investors and other stakeholders in the housing sector.

The meeting had in attendance, the Deputy Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hakeem Jamiu; Regional Manager, North Cooperative Mortgage Bank, Akeem Ikumoguniyi; Managing Director, Family Homes Funds Limited, Femi Adewole, represented by Mr. Hussaini Yusuf Ijabah; Representative of Dangote Group, John Ughiobhe; and Managing Director, Sammya Nigeria Limited, Sammy Adigun. Others are Managing Director Laadmonay Nigeria Limited, Stephen Adigun; Chief Executive Officer of Greenland Concept, Kemi Sijuawade; and Managing Director of Hebron Shelter, Ebenezer Adebisi.

Addressing the gathering, Olorunfemi revealed that the state government, through the Ekiti State Mortgage Board, has embarked on aggressive campaign that would promote enlightenment on the various opportunities available in the housing sector. This, she said would eliminate the knowledge gap that could prevent them from taking advantage of the loan.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osun APC primaries: Aregbesola absent, Oyetola leads

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State yesterday took the early lead, while his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, was absent in the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held across the State, yesterday. The election, which was described as peaceful, fair and credible, saw the Minister of Interior absent at his ward in Ilofin […]
News

Subsidy Removal: TUC wants refineries fixed to avert strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja 

  …directs members to begin mobilisation  Regina Otokpa, Abuja  The Trade Union Congress (TUC), has advised the Federal Government to fulfill some conditions, including the fixing of all refineries and establishment of new ones including modular refineries, before removing subsidy from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, or risk a nationwide strike by […]
News

Exam Malpractice: NECO threatens to cancel candidates’ results, blacklist school

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Following an allegation of examination malpractice at Fabian Kings and Queens International School, at Kabala West, Kaduna State, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has threatened to cancel the entire results of candidates, who sat for its Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in the school.   In a statement signed and made available to newsmen by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica