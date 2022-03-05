Ekiti secures N2.6b FG funds to construct 550 housing units

The Ekiti State government said it has secured a sum of N2.6 billion housing fund from the federal government under the Family Home Fund to build 550 housing units in the state. This, the government said is part of efforts to ensure provision of affordable houses for Ekiti people. The Executive Secretary of Ekiti State Mortgage Board, Ms Oludayo Olorunfemi, disclosed this in Abuja during a meeting with estate management investors and other stakeholders in the housing sector.

The meeting had in attendance, the Deputy Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hakeem Jamiu; Regional Manager, North Cooperative Mortgage Bank, Akeem Ikumoguniyi; Managing Director, Family Homes Funds Limited, Femi Adewole, represented by Mr. Hussaini Yusuf Ijabah; Representative of Dangote Group, John Ughiobhe; and Managing Director, Sammya Nigeria Limited, Sammy Adigun. Others are Managing Director Laadmonay Nigeria Limited, Stephen Adigun; Chief Executive Officer of Greenland Concept, Kemi Sijuawade; and Managing Director of Hebron Shelter, Ebenezer Adebisi.

Addressing the gathering, Olorunfemi revealed that the state government, through the Ekiti State Mortgage Board, has embarked on aggressive campaign that would promote enlightenment on the various opportunities available in the housing sector. This, she said would eliminate the knowledge gap that could prevent them from taking advantage of the loan.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...