Ekiti seeks FG’s intervention to end power outage

The Ekiti State Government has sought the intervention of the Rural Electrification Agency in Abuja to tackle the problem of power shortage in affected communities in the state. A government statement on Thursday by Yinka Oyebode stated that Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday led a delegation of some state officials to a meeting at the agency’s head office in Abuja. The governor was quoted as saying the state would require an improved power supply to drive economic development and achieve his government’s vision for shared prosperity.

Oyebanji at the meeting appreciated the support of the agency for Ekiti in time past and sought further collaboration with the agency to address power outages in the state. He aligned his vision for a developed and prosperous Ekiti with the Electrification Agency to engender sustainable and affordable electricity supply to every sector in Ekiti State. The governor said: “We can only grow the economy when we have access to affordable electricity. Everything we are focusing on in Ekiti, be it the agriculture sector, our tourism corridor, our knowledge zone which we just got the presidential approval for a free trade zone, our airport project, our entertainment industry, health and education sector, everything we want to do lies on electricity.”

He stressed the need to increase the quantum of generated electric energy available in Ekiti State through the transmission of more 132KV lines. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure Prof. Mobolaji Aluko explained that the electricity situation in Ekiti State had gradually reduced the number of megawatts given to the state. He listed the areas for consideration by the agency in terms of electricity to include, market areas, education institutions, technology centers, load points, processing centers and dams. The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, said the agency was set up to provide access to reliable electric power supply for rural dwellers, in a way that would allow a reasonable return on investment through appropriate tariff that is economically responsive and supportive to the average rural customers.