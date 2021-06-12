News

EKITI SET TO STANDSTILL FOR SWAGA

Ekiti State will be hosting the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA’23) from 14th to 15th June 2021 as the Political movement is set to Inaugurate its coordinates in the “Land of Honour ”.

The event is expected to kick start on the 14th and will be capped with the inauguration of the Ekiti State Chapter in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday 15th June 2021.

The group being led by former Minister and Distinguished Senator Dayo Adeyeye who incidentally is from Ekiti State has other notable Ekiti Politicians and dignitaries in its fold such as , Senator Tony Adeniyi, Hon Oyetunde Ojo, Hon Olamide Oni,Hon Dr. Adewale Omirin and Congressman Hon Bimbo Daramola .These grassroots politicians of note shall be playing host to other former members of the National Assembly and cross-section of grass root politicians of the South West extraction such as Sen Soji Akanbi (Deputy Chairman), Sen Gbenga Obadara, Hon. Bosun Oladele (Secretary) Hon Rotimi Makinde,Hon Monsuru Alao Hon Biodun Akinlade, Hon Ayo Omidiran, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, Apostle Oloruntoba Oke, Hon Deji Jakande, Hon. Sunday Adepoju, Hon Lanre Odubote, Hon. Deji Jakande,Hon Abiodun Muniru,Hon Kola Peregrino, Alhaja Kafila Ogbara, Hon Olaufe, Hon Akintoye Albert and others with delegates accross the Southwest.The man to lead Osun state delegates is Osun state Subeb chairman,Hon Ajibola famurewa.

According to a release signed by Hon Rotimi Makinde. “The group while mobilizing support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and calling on him to contest 2023 Presidential election is also preaching oneness and unity among all tribes and ethnic groups in the country because we are better and stronger together and we need each other as partners in progress in the Nigeria Project.

We at SWAGA’23 are of the firm opinion that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will unify the country and continue on the developmental path being laid by the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari because he has done this in lagos where he ruled an unbiased empire.
According to the release,The political movement was formally unveiled in Ibadan and has been inaugurated with pomp and pageantry in Ogun, Ondo and Osun state while Ekiti state the home of its Chairman Sen Dayo Adeyeye is expected to equally be a success story.
We wish the public happy democracy day as we enjoined them to visit the group

