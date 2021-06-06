News Top Stories

Ekiti: Soldiers stab DSS operative in hotel

Posted on

•Truck crushes two to death in Ogun

 

An operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) was reportedly killed by some soldiers on Friday evening inside a hotel in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 7.30pm, in an hotel located along NTA road, Ado Ekiti, where a soldier was alleged to have stabbed the DSS operative.

 

The victim was said to have been stabbed on the neck and bled profusely, leading to his death.

 

The tragic incident was said to have occurred when an argument ensued between the soldier and the DSS staff, after they arrested a man suspected to be an ICT fraudster inside the hostel.

 

A source said: “As the soldiers who were inside the hotel stopped the young man they suspected to be a ‘yahoo boy’ and interrogating him, the young man saw the DSS operative on a motor bike and beckoned on him for rescue.

 

“When the DSS operative got to the soldiers, hot argument ensued between them and one of the soldiers became angry, drew out a knife, and stabbed DSS operative in the neck.

 

“The DSS man fell to the ground and started bleeding. Those inside the hotel drinking had to run for their lives, in fact, they hurriedly fled the scene in order to avoid being arrested.”

 

Few minutes after the incident occurred, about six gun- wielding DSS operatives were said to have stormed the hotel and arrested the soldier. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident. In a related development, a truck crushed two female hawkers to death and three others sustained injuries at the Lotto axis of the Lagos- Ibadan expressway.

 

The truck, marked SMK 82 XY was heading towards Lagos when the accident occurred. Sunday Telegraph gathered that, the driver of the Mack truck lost control of the wheels and rammed into the hawkers by the roadside.

 

Eyewitnesses said two female hawkers were knocked dead on the spot, while three male others sustained degrees of injuries. Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Traffic Road Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi told our correspondent on Saturday that, the incident occurred around 4 :00 pm on Friday.

 

He said “The vehicle was inbound Lagos, around lotto axis when it lost control, skidded off the road and rammed into hawkers by the road side killing two of them, females on the spot.

 

“The (ill-fated) vehicle has been taken to Mowe Divisional Police Station, with the driver of the vehicle in their custody.”

 

Akinbiyi said the deceased remains have been taken to Idera Morgue, Sagamu while the injured ones were taken to Famobis hospital, Mowe, for treatment

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

