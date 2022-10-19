Metro & Crime

Ekiti Speaker, Afuye, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

 

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, has passed on.

Afuye, who represents Ikere constituency I, died Wednesday at the age of 66, after a brief illness.

A member of the House confirmed to newsmen via telephone conversation that he was rushed to the hospital, on Wednesday, after developing complications over undisclosed ailment.

Afuye, a lawyer, was said to have died after attempts by medical doctors to save his life failed.

The source added that the cause of his death was shocking and has not been confirmed as at the time of filing this report.

But another source disclosed that the vociferous lawmaker died of cardiac arrest.

Afuye appeared at the inauguration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, on Sunday, and was said to have also attended plenary on Tuesday before the sudden turn of event Wednesday.

“This event is funny and shocking. Rt. Hon Funminiyi Afuye was at the House of Assembly yesterday (Tuesday), so his death was devastating to us. It was a rude shock.

“We learnt he developed sudden complications this morning and was rushed to the hospital where he died.”

Afuye, who was in the assembly between 2007 and 2011, was spending his second term in the assembly and his tenure was billed to expire June 6, 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police rescue boy, 8, from kidnappers in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to Lagos State Police Command have rescued an eight-year-old boy from suspected kidnappers at About, Ipaja area of the state. The suspects, identified as Desmond Okoroafor (21) and Egwuonwu Luke(34), conspired together and kidnapped the boy, one Daniel Chukwudi, on July 11, were also arrested by the police. The Command’s Police Public Relations […]
Metro & Crime

Police to arraign killers of Redeemed pastor in court today

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Lagos State Police Command has said that it will arraign suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Babatunde Dada, a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Festac Town, area of the state.   According to the Command spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the suspects would be arraigned at the Yaba Magistrate Court […]
Metro & Crime

Three family members die in their sleep

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

…driver hospitalised Tragedy struck in Ngwongwo community in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the death of three family members in their sleep in the area. The family members are Chinonso Udigwe, Ikedi Okorie and Emperor Kalu. However, a truck driver was also found in a separate room critically battling for life […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica