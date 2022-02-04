Ekiti: Spike in crime, killings raise grievous concern

In recent times cases of crime and killings of innocent citizens have raised serious concern among residents and security stakeholders in Ekiti State. The state police command has on a number of times issued statements that notified the public on the incident of the missing person, urging residents to reach out to the command on possible information aboutthewhereaboutsof thevictim.

The command continuously stressed it would never leave any stone unturned in assuring the safety of people’s lives and properties with the promise that anyone found culpable of criminal acts shall be made to face the wrath of the law. The killing of a seven-year-old girl in Ado Ekiti by an alleged lunaticgeneratedtensionwithinandoutside the state. The victim was said to have been strangled to death by her captor.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Monday 6th Dec 2021at Dalemo area of Adehun in the capital city of Ekiti State. The girl identified as Demilade was sent an errand by her mother around 8.30 pm on that day to a neighbouring house, and she never returned home, the mother who became disturbed when she did not see her daughter, alerted family members, and her neighbours, lodged a complaint at the Ekiti state police command and also at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps(NSCDC), thesecurityagent’s swung into action in search of the innocent girl.

Efforts of the combatants somehow yielded as the dead body of the little girl was found in a building belonging to a pastor in the area, multiple sources explained that the pastor was said to have a mentally deranged girl in the house who was said to have murdered the girl, cut her dead body into pieces and kept inside a cooler in the house.

The development spurred the irk of youths in the area as they protested the gruesome murder of the girl, the building where the girl was found, the house of the alleged lunatic was destroyed. The sources said, “Yesterday morning, Demilade’s mother sent her child to buy pap around 8 am and within a veryshorttime, thegirlwasdeclared missing. Shetraced her towhereshe sent her but couldn’t find her. “A search party was launched for the girl by her parents and some residents and she was never found before her corpse was found this morning at the residence of a Redeem Christian Church of God pastor in the neighbourhood.

“So, it was, later on, we heard the pastor and his wife had gone to the State Police Command to report his mentally deranged daughter’s act. I even heard the girl had once matcheted her father’s head,” they said. According to the police public relations officer PPRO Sunday Abutu later invited two persons including the aged mother of the lunatics for interrogation, added it has commenced investigation to unravel the truth of the matter. Parents of the lunatic-a 63-year Pastor Olajiga Banji, his 57-year old wife Olajiga Victoria and the daughter, 31-year old Olajiga Sikemi were later remanded by an Ekiti State chief magistrate court, sitting in Ado Ekiti, the chief magistrate, Mi-chael Faola ordered the defendants to be remanded at the Nigeria correctional centrein .pending issuance of legal advice from the office of the Director of public prosecutions. Also this year January, the state police command again declared missing a teenager identified as AishatAdeyanjuof itaEku, around old local government, Ado Ekiti.

A statement by Abutu stated that Adeyanju living with her mother was sent on an errand to buy eggs at a nearby shop on 18th January 2022 but never returned home. The police urged the public on usefulinformationaboutherwhereabouts. She is 17 years old, dark in complexion, 5.5fttall, speaksYoruba andEnglishlanguagesfluently. Abutu noted that while the police have commenced investigation into her whereabouts, anyone with useful information concerning her present location should kindly contact the nearest police station or call 09064050086 The police also nabbed some rapists who met the victims on the internet promised to help her join the force, later illegally obtained money from her after a series of rapes.

The suspects according to the of the Ekiti State Police Command, ASP Sunday Abutu were arrested after one of their victims’summonedcourageandmade a formal report to the police. According to the PPRO, “On 18/01/2022 at about 1000hrs, the Command’s JWC of the State CID received a complaint from a 20year old lady (name withheld) that one Anthony Oluwatosin Adedokun 40years of Ajebamidele Area, Ado- Ekiti but a native of Emure-Ekiti forcefully had carnal knowledge of her in his apartment alongside one Ayoola Talwo Ayodele 44yrs, a timber contractor of Agric Olope Area, Ado-Ekiti but also a native of Emure-Ekiti.

“Police investigation revealed that the victim and Anthony Oluwatosin Adedokun met through the internet (Facebook) and started a relationship sometime in 2021. The suspect, Anthony Oluwatosin Adedokunpresentedhimself toher asaPoliceOfficerwhocanassisther to join the Nigeria Police Force. “In the process, the victim solicited for financial help of Ten Thousand Naira (#10,000:00) only from Anthony Oluwatosin Adedokun who obliged but insisted that the victim must come to his house in Ado-Ekiti to get the money in cash.

Further investigation revealed that the victim decided to visit Anthony Oluwatosin Adedokun in his house on 17/01/2022 and the suspect decided to take her to the house of Ayoola Taiwo Ayodele where he had carnal knowledge of her against her wish. “Surprisingly, Ayoola Taiwo Ayodele videotaped them and threatened to blackmail the victim if she refused to have sex with him also.

Ayoola Taiwo Ayodele went ahead and forcefully had sexual intercoursewithherinthe same room and on the same bed. Furthermore, the two (2) suspectsforcefullybooked an appointment with the victim to comebackon21/01/2022foranother round of sex or risk sending her sex video to the internet for the world to see.” Abutunotedthatduringinterrogation, the two (2) suspects arrested confessed to the commission of the crime and other similar crimes.

He saidthesuspectswouldbechargedto courtassoonaspossibleforprosecution. He stressed that the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo was reiterating the Command’scommitment to the safetyof lives and properties of the citizens as well as the fight against Genderbased violence and Human Right Abuse, appreciates the office of Her Excellency, thewifeof theEkitiState Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi for her commitmenttoGender-Basedcases across the State.

On Monday, January 24, a 14 years old girl, Glory Blessing was also found dead at the Falegan area of Ado Ekiti. Blessing an SS2 Student had been declared missing by her mother on Saturday only her corpse to be in drainage in such a very pathetic and devastating state. The Mother of the 14 years old girl, Mrs Bayode Blessing Comfort who was said to have lost her husband11 years ago was explainedthat the deceased girl was sent on an errand to sell pap on Saturday around 9 am in the morning.

“When it was around 11 am, and she was nowhere to be found, the family became worried and raised alarm and a search was conducted around to look for her but to no avail until Sunday morning when she was found dead.” The police sympathized with the family of the late girl and stated it has “commenced investigation to unravel the cause of her death” The escalated issues of social vices and youth restiveness also generatedconcernstotheStakeholders as the Senior Special Assistant on Students Matters to the Ekiti State Governor; Comrade Olalekan Soyombo had an interaction with StudentsUnionLeadersinthestate. Comrade Olalekan Soyombo advised the students’ leaders not to allowthemtobeusedastoolsforelectoral vices during the gubernatorial election in the state.

He said, “The Students Leaders should not make themselves available for violence and brigandage during the election period.” Soyombo charged them to remain committed to their studies while on campus and not indulge in acts contrary to the tenets of unionism. Theywereequallychargedtojoin forces with the state government in combatingthespateof cybercrimes and societal vices, particularly, as a state that is reckoned to be widely known as a centre of academic excellence and knowledge. Residents who spoke with our Correspondent though commended the security agents but added they need to step up in curtailing crime killings and social vices among the Youths, urging government and relevant stakeholdersto diligently play their respective roles.

