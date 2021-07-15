News

Ekiti: Stakeholders decry gender inequality in extractive industry

Posted on

Stakeholders in the mining sector yesterday in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, decried gender inequality in extractive industry. They lamented that the patriarchal society had put women at disadvantaged positions, saying it was affecting the sector. This formed the major submission at the engagement organised by a nongovernmental Organisation, African Centre for Leadership Strategy and Development (ACLSD). The Executive Director of the NGO Monday Osasah said gender dimension of the extractive industry investigates the various ways men and women are affected and interested in mining.

He said: “Some said women should not be involved in the industry because they are not strong, the issue of gender based is not to attack men but to discuss women as a marginalised group and let there be a level played ground. Cultural factor is part of the reason affecting women “The main concern about gender disparity in extractive is linked to the fact that poor environment condition and a lack of energy services have a greater negative impact on women than men especially in areas where people’s livelihood are directly dependent on natural resources.”

Our Reporters

