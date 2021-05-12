Arts & Entertainments

Ekiti State to host NANTAP 2021 annual convention

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The 2021 edition of the annual convention of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) will hold in Ekiti State. The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, has approved the hosting of the convention which is scheduled take place from September 15th to 18th.

The idea is to further create an avenue to enrich the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base against solely relying on the Federal Government for funds. Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Prof Rasaki Ojo Bakare, stated this at a joint media briefing held recently in Lagos after a crucial meeting between the officials of Ekiti State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism and the national executive members of NANTAP. Speaking at the briefing, Prof. Bakare and the National President of NANTAP, Mr. Israel Eboh, lauded Dr. Fayemi for taking this “smart decision that will bring over 2000 tourists to Ekiti for a four-day convention.”

They assured NANTAP members of a highly successful convention in September 2021. Bakare, who is a Professor Performing Arts, said the convention is “a big event for us”, stressing that it has been approved by the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. “Ekiti State Government, under the leadership of Gov. Fayemi, has endorsed hosting of the 2021 NANTAP convention, which will be held in September in Ado, and it’s a big event for us. “Over time, we have tried to come up with alternative means of raising money to enrich our IGR base in the state, beyond going to Abuja monthly to get money.

“One thing we have in abundance is culture, tourism, and arts; so, all we need to do is to strategize to see how we can make the best use of these commodities for proper marketing for the economic prosperity of the state,” Bakare said. He noted that one of the ways to achieve the goal is to make Ekiti State become a destination of choice, of preference in conferences, festivals, carnivals, annual general meetings (AGM) s, and other activities. According to him, such events would extensively increase the volume of tourists coming into the state, and place Ekiti on the right pedestal, hence the reason behind the intent to host NANTAP.

“Just recently, we hosted the mountain hike event. So, whatever can drive human traffic in Ekiti is good for us because that is what we need to build the hospitality, tourism, and the art industry and make them more economically viable,” he said. Also speaking at the media briefing, Mr. Eboh, commended Ekiti State government for the bid to host the convention.

He added that for the first time, the association would combine two events. He described the event as a “smart decision that will bring over 2000 tourists to Ekiti for a four-day convention”, assuring members that it would be a highly successful convention and first of its kind. According to him, the investiture of new Fellows of Theatre and “NANTAP at 30” celebration will also hold during the convention in Ekiti State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Screen Actors Guild may expel Trump

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump is already awaiting his second impeachment trial by the Senate once he leaves office. A sideshow to all this is that he now faces possible expulsion from the Screen Actors Guild. SAG-AFTRA, the union which represents working performers, said on Tuesday its national board found Trump had probably violated its rules over […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady dies after twerking naked at street carnival

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A young Ghanaian lady identified as Ama Broni has reportedly given up the ghost after she was sexually assaulted at a carnival. Ama Broni reportedly attended a carnival at Budumburam in the Gomoa East District where she met her untimely death. The carnival dubbed ‘Family Street Carnival’ took place on January 20 at Budumburam in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Grammy awards 2021: Women rule as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift break records

Posted on Author Reporter

  It was a historic, triumphant night for women in music at the 2021 Grammys, as a range of female artists took home the top awards. HER took home song of the year for the Black Lives Matter anthem I Can’t Breathe, Taylor Swift became the first woman to win album of the year three […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica