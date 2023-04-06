News

Ekiti: Supreme Court Judgment Re-Affirms Oyebanji’s Victory

…as Gov. extends Fellowship hand to SDP Candidate, Segun Oni

The Supreme Court on Thursday reaffirmed the electoral Victory of the Ekiti State governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji

Oyebanji while applauding the verdict, described it as a victory for democracy and the good people of Ekiti State who voted him as their Governor.

The Apex court sitting in Abuja on Thursday dismissed the petition of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Governorship Candidate, Chief Segun Oni challenging Biodun Oyebanji’s victory on June 18, 2022, Governorship election in Ekiti State.

The Governor who spoke to journalists in Ado-Ekiti shortly after laying the foundation for the Nigerian Air Force Base restated his belief that his election as Governor was God-ordained and actualized by majority votes of the people of the state.

He also said his respect for Chief Segun Oni, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) remained intact. He urged the SDP Candidate to join him in the development efforts in the state, having explored all judicial processes available.

While commending the Nigerian judiciary for being professional and for bringing an end to the litigation, the Governor appreciated the good people of Ekiti State for their prayers all through the different stages of the judicial battle.

“I give glory to God and thank Ekiti people for their prayers. It is the Lord’s doing and it’s marvellous in our sight. And I commend the Nigerian judiciary for being professional and for bringing an end to this litigation.

“We are all Ekiti, what has happened has not diminished my respect for Engineer Segun Oni, he remains my leader and brother, is going to call him and is going to visit him.

“He has exhibited his right as permitted by the constitution of Nigeria and now that the case is closed, all of us have to come together to develop our dear state”. He stated.

