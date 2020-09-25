Ekiti tasks TCN on 330kv Siemens substation project

The Ekiti State Government has called on the Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN), to implement adequate decision on the 330KV Siemens substation electricity facility allotted to Ekiti to enable electricity supply in the state for economic development. The Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Engr. Bamidele Faparusi, said quick completion of the project would project growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in the State. Bamidele said the demand was made during his visit to the TCN office, Power House, Abuja, on Wednesday .

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti , yesterday, Faparusi urged the TCN to accelerate the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding reached on the project, which was delayed due to Covid-19 Pandemic. “At present, we only have one 132 substation and that is completely inadequate to service the state. As we speak today, Ekiti State is probably the most marginalized in the area of power infrastructure. I can assure you of that. “We are not blaming anybody but the most important thing is to identify the problem and solve it and TCN has taken that step by supporting the state by signing an MoU with us around April, 2020.

