Ekiti tasks TCN on 330kv Siemens substation project

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State Government has called on the Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN), to implement adequate decision on the 330KV Siemens substation electricity facility allotted to Ekiti to enable electricity supply in the state for economic development. The Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Engr. Bamidele Faparusi, said quick completion of the project would project growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in the State. Bamidele said the demand was made during his visit to the TCN office, Power House, Abuja, on Wednesday .

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti , yesterday, Faparusi urged the TCN to accelerate the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding reached on the project, which was delayed due to Covid-19 Pandemic. “At present, we only have one 132 substation and that is completely inadequate to service the state. As we speak today, Ekiti State is probably the most marginalized in the area of power infrastructure. I can assure you of that. “We are not blaming anybody but the most important thing is to identify the problem and solve it and TCN has taken that step by supporting the state by signing an MoU with us around April, 2020.

News

New Zealand mosques’ attack: Shooter sentenced to life without parole

Posted on Author Reporter

  A New Zealand court has sentenced a man who killed 51 people at two mosques to life in prison without parole, the first person in the country’s history to receive this sentence. Australian Brenton Tarrant, 29, admitted to the murder of 51 people, attempted murder of another 40 people and one charge of terrorism, […]
News

ARG to Tinubu, Fayemi, others: Your ambition must not cost S’West 2023 presidency

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has alerted prominent Yoruba leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to allow clash of interest to prevent South West from clinching the presidential ticket of the party in 2023.   The group advised the Leaders to work together and achieve common purpose in the interest of the people. […]
News

Downpour: LASEMA intensifies preparedness

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Following the heavy downpour prediction and its possible negative impact on the residents, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has activated a response plan and preparedness to manage the situation and mitigate its adverse effects on the people. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), had listed Lagos East, Lagos West and Lagos […]

