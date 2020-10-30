News

Ekiti tasks women on exclusive breastfeeding

Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oyebanji Filani has enjoined nursing mothers to always practise active breastfeeding in order to reduce high mortality rate among neonates in the country.

The Commissioner, who disclosed that no fewer than 800,000 babies died of poor breastfeeding yearly across the globe, stated that poor breastfeeding was largely responsible for high infant mortality in Nigeria. This, he said was being gradually checkmated due to the advent of exclusive breastfeeding and improved medical practices. Filani spoke in Ado- Ekiti yesterday at a press parley commemorating the 2020 edition of breastfeeding week in Ekiti State.

He said: “Findings have shown that investing in breastfeeding will prevent 13 per cent of child deaths and morbidity of 90 per cent of mothers exclusively breastfeed their infants for the first six months of life

Our Reporters

