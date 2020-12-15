News

Ekiti to empower 260 multiple births’ mothers with N24m

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

Ekiti State government yesterday said it has concluded arrangement to empower 260 multiple births’ mothers in the state with N24million.

 

Governor Kayode Fayemi’s wife, Bisi said this while advocating robust family planning practice to reduce maternal and child mortality rate. Mrs. Fayemi spoke yesterday in Ado-Ekiti during commencement of first phase of disbursement of cash and food items to mothers of multiple babies in the state.

 

The programme was organised by the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with the office of the First lady of Ekiti State.

 

According to Mrs. Fayemi, the programme being executed under the “Multiple Birth Trust Fund,” was part of the policies of Dr. Kayode Fayemi-led administration launched in 2011 to alleviate poverty and combat child mortality in Ekiti. She said: “I appeal to the multiple births’ mothers to run away from the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) practice.

 

The government has empowered practitioners who are ready to leave the job in exchange for a more legal and dignifying means of livelihoods.

 

“It is regrettable that that Ekiti State was ranked third among the 36 states of the federation in FGM, so I urge you to use your platforms and influences to help in the fight against Female Genital Mutilation.”

 

In her address, Commissioner for Women Affairs andSocialDevelopment, Mrs. Maryam Ogunlade, said the programmewaspartof activities of the Dr. Kayode Fayemiled administration targeted at alleviatingtheplightand hardship of many families.

 

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Eunice Oladimeji, said the multiple mothers who were 260 in numbers spread across the state would be empowered with N24million which would be distributed in batches.

 

She, however, admonished the mothers to always take good care of their children, especially during this time of the outbreak of COVID- 19, urging them to take precautionary measures to ensure that a quick end was brought to the spread of the pandemic.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Army burst herdsmen militia camp in Benue, kill two, recover weapons

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states in the early hours of Thursday trailed a group of heavily armed herdsmen to their camp close to the boundary between Benue and Nasarawa states killing two of them. The soldiers also recovered two AK-47 riffles with 25 rounds of 7.62 special […]
News

Nigeria’s economy shrinks by 6.10% in Q2

Posted on Author Reporter

For the first time in more than three years, the nation’s economy shrank in the second quarter of this year as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell by 6.10 per cent. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBC), in its GDP report for Q2 2020, said on Monday that the decline was largely attributable to significantly […]
News

A fractured and bleeding APC – my earlier predictions

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME

Events currently happening within the APC which suggest a political implosion have now forced me to recall my Nostradamic prophetic periscope of the APC as far back as 30th May, 2015, a day after President Buhari’s government was inaugurated. I followed this up in June, 2015.   In all, I predicted the present schism within […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: