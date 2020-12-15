Ekiti to empower 260 multiple births’ mothers with N24m

Ekiti State government yesterday said it has concluded arrangement to empower 260 multiple births’ mothers in the state with N24million.

Governor Kayode Fayemi’s wife, Bisi said this while advocating robust family planning practice to reduce maternal and child mortality rate. Mrs. Fayemi spoke yesterday in Ado-Ekiti during commencement of first phase of disbursement of cash and food items to mothers of multiple babies in the state.

The programme was organised by the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with the office of the First lady of Ekiti State.

According to Mrs. Fayemi, the programme being executed under the “Multiple Birth Trust Fund,” was part of the policies of Dr. Kayode Fayemi-led administration launched in 2011 to alleviate poverty and combat child mortality in Ekiti. She said: “I appeal to the multiple births’ mothers to run away from the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) practice.

The government has empowered practitioners who are ready to leave the job in exchange for a more legal and dignifying means of livelihoods.

“It is regrettable that that Ekiti State was ranked third among the 36 states of the federation in FGM, so I urge you to use your platforms and influences to help in the fight against Female Genital Mutilation.”

In her address, Commissioner for Women Affairs andSocialDevelopment, Mrs. Maryam Ogunlade, said the programmewaspartof activities of the Dr. Kayode Fayemiled administration targeted at alleviatingtheplightand hardship of many families.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Eunice Oladimeji, said the multiple mothers who were 260 in numbers spread across the state would be empowered with N24million which would be distributed in batches.

She, however, admonished the mothers to always take good care of their children, especially during this time of the outbreak of COVID- 19, urging them to take precautionary measures to ensure that a quick end was brought to the spread of the pandemic.

