Ekiti to engage more architects in urban renewal, other projects

Ekiti State Government has disclosed its plan to engage more architects in partnership with the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) with a view to ensuring its Urban Renewal Projects meet international standard.

Governor Kayode Fayemi stated this when he received the leadership of ARCON, led by its National President, Arc (Sir) Dipo Ajayi and council members on a courtesy visit in Ado-Ekiti. In a statement yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, Dr Fayemi said the state would require the technical expertise of the umbrella body of architects in its bid to build a world class agriculture processing zone and the knowledge zone (smart city), two major projects designed to drive industrialisation in Ekiti State.

The governor who hinted on plans by his administration to deploy Geography Information Science (GIS) technology for accurate enumeration of properties in the state, said the state was also reviving its farm settlements in order to boost agriculture business, food security and industrial development of the state. He said: “We are definitely going to increase the use of architects in our urban renewal project. We need architects and experts in the design of the Agriculture Processing Zone and the Knowledge Zone (our smart city) projects.”

“We need the knowledge, expertise and sup- port of architects and ARCON leadership in making these projects world class. Earlier in his presentation, ARCON President, Arc Ajayi who lauded the development strides of the Fayemi-led administration, urged the Governor to ensure the state take advantage of the services of certified architects and professional support of the umbrella body.

ARCON, according to Ajayi, would make its expertise available to the state government in a partnership that would accelerate infrastructure development in the state

