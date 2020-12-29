News

Ekiti to engage more architects in urban renewal, other projects

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comments Off on Ekiti to engage more architects in urban renewal, other projects

Ekiti State Government has disclosed its plan to engage more architects in partnership with the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) with a view to ensuring its Urban Renewal Projects meet international standard.

 

Governor Kayode Fayemi stated this when he received the leadership of ARCON, led by its National President, Arc (Sir) Dipo Ajayi and council members on a courtesy visit in Ado-Ekiti. In a statement yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, Dr Fayemi said the state would require the technical expertise of the umbrella body of architects in its bid to build a world class agriculture processing zone and the knowledge zone (smart city), two major projects designed to drive industrialisation in Ekiti State.

 

The governor who hinted on plans by his administration to deploy Geography Information Science (GIS) technology for accurate enumeration of properties in the state, said the state was also reviving its farm settlements in order to boost agriculture business, food security and industrial development of the state. He said: “We are definitely going to increase the use of architects in our urban renewal project. We need architects and experts in the design of the Agriculture Processing Zone and the Knowledge Zone (our smart city) projects.”

 

“We need the knowledge, expertise and sup- port  of architects and ARCON leadership in making these projects world class. Earlier in his presentation, ARCON President, Arc Ajayi who lauded the development strides of the Fayemi-led administration, urged the Governor to ensure the state take advantage of the services of certified architects and professional support of the umbrella body.

 

ARCON, according to Ajayi, would make its expertise available to the state government in a partnership that would accelerate infrastructure development in the state

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NBS: FG collected N651.77bn VAT in six months

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

The Federal Government recorded 8.45% growth year-on-year on Value Added Tax (VAT) generation with collection of N651.77 billion in the first half year 2020, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed yesterday.   The figure is against N600.98 billion generated in first half year 2019. NBS sectoral distribution revealed that Professional Services generated the highest amount […]
News Top Stories

Alleged money laundering: Diezani to appear for trial

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered a former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Maudeke, to appear before it and answer to a money laundering charge filed against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojkukwu, while ruling on ex-parte application ordered the issuance of summons on […]
News

Senate queries Health Ministry over alleged mismanagement of N559m

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, uncovered how officials of the Ministry of Health mismanaged over N559 million generated from sales of 681,487 units of International Certificate of vaccination (YellowCard) tothepublic The Senate also revealed that nine assorted vehicles belonging to the Ministry were taken away by some former officials of the Ministry when they left the service […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica