Ekiti to recover over N1bn housing debt

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday said he would recover into government treasury the over N1 billion debt owed by some of the beneficiaries of the state’s housing estates before the expiration of his tenure. The governor also stressed the commitment of his administration to reverse the impunity that had characterised land administration in the state. Governor Fayemi disclosed these in Ado-Ekiti, while receiving the report of the judicial panel of in- quiry on land and related matters in the state.

Apparently disturbed by the level of corruption, poor record keeping and lack of transparency that had characterised the allocation of land in the state, Governor Fayemi directed the immediate constitution of a ministerial committee to advise the government on how to reform government apparatus in charge of land administration.

He said the commitment of his administration to eradicate unlawful land transactions was to achieve an effective land administration to enhance the government’s efforts in achieving poverty reduction and promote economic growth. The governor, who said government had been informed of the existence of vast undeveloped parcels of land and lack of record of ownership or evidence of payment for some property in the state housing estates, ordered the committee on recovery of money owed the state government to present a formal report on it to enable government take necessary action.

“My administration is determined to reverse the impunity that has characterised land administration. As a first step, I accept the recommendation of the commission of inquiry for a holistic reform of all the agencies responsible for land administration in this state.”

