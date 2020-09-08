Ekiti to register 16,000 for FG’s 774, 000 jobs

Ekiti State government yesterday commenced registration of applicants for recruitment into Federal Government Special Public Works Programme.

The Federal government had planned to recruit 774,000 unemployed Nigerians at 1,000 each in the country’s 774 local government areas.

Chairman, Ekiti State Committee on Special Public Works Committee Programme, Biodun Omoleye, said applicants in the state had been turning up in their numbers for the exercise holding in the various local government areas.

The three-day exercise taking place across the 16 council areas of the state billed to end on Wednesday while 16,000 Ekiti applicants are expected to benefit in the programme with 1000 beneficiaries per council

