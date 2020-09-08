News

Ekiti to register 16,000 for FG’s 774, 000 jobs

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

Ekiti State government yesterday commenced registration of applicants for recruitment into Federal Government Special Public Works Programme.

 

The Federal government had planned to recruit 774,000 unemployed Nigerians at 1,000 each in the country’s 774 local government areas.

 

Chairman, Ekiti State Committee on Special Public Works Committee Programme, Biodun Omoleye, said applicants in the state had been turning up in their numbers for the exercise holding in the various local government areas.

 

The three-day exercise  taking place across the 16 council areas of the state billed to end on Wednesday while 16,000 Ekiti applicants are expected to benefit in the programme with 1000 beneficiaries per council

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Pension investment in FG’s securities drops by N380bn

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

COVID-19 hinders employers’ remittances   Total assets now N10.57trn   The effect of ravaging Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on pension fund investment by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).   The situation has seen investment in Federal Government securities drop by as much as N380 billion between January and April this year.   The total […]
News Top Stories

NAPTIP names Hosa Okunbo as anti-human trafficking hero

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has singled out Benin-born billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, for recognition as its anti-human trafficking hero on the occasion of the 2020 World Day Against Human Trafficking. In a citation uploaded on the agency’s website, NAPTIP said that Capt. Okunbo had remained a formidable […]
News

Dangote Cement generates N162.9bn profit in HY’20

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Dangote Cement Plc. has reported a profit before tax (PBT) of N162.90 billion for the six months ended June 30 even as two block makers have emerged winners in its ongoing Spell and Win a million national consumer promo.   According to the unaudited results of the company released on the floor of the Nigerian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: