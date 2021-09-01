Ekiti to strengthen infrastructure in schools – SUBEB Chair

The Chairman, Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi, has said the state government is planning to strengthen infrastructure in schools to boost teaching and learning. Akinwumi said this in Ado-Ekiti yesterday while briefing newsmen on the level of preparedness for reopening of schools for the 2021/2022 academic session in the state. He said the state government would improve teachers’ capacity and ensure effective monitoring to enhance quality service delivery. Akinwumi explained that the SUBEB is undertaking departmental review of its activities in the last one year, to determine the impact of the 12 training programmes held for teachers and other staff. He disclosed that posttraining assessment in public primary and junior secondary schools across the 16 local government areas would be held immediately after resumption for the 2021/22 session. He recalled that the board, in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), trained and retrained over 14,000 teachers, school administrators and other officers.

