News

Ekiti to strengthen infrastructure in schools – SUBEB Chair

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chairman, Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi, has said the state government is planning to strengthen infrastructure in schools to boost teaching and learning. Akinwumi said this in Ado-Ekiti yesterday while briefing newsmen on the level of preparedness for reopening of schools for the 2021/2022 academic session in the state. He said the state government would improve teachers’ capacity and ensure effective monitoring to enhance quality service delivery. Akinwumi explained that the SUBEB is undertaking departmental review of its activities in the last one year, to determine the impact of the 12 training programmes held for teachers and other staff. He disclosed that posttraining assessment in public primary and junior secondary schools across the 16 local government areas would be held immediately after resumption for the 2021/22 session. He recalled that the board, in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), trained and retrained over 14,000 teachers, school administrators and other officers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDLEA: Drug abuse, cause of 90 percent of criminality in Nigeria

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

* 14.3m Nigerians abuse drugs, says UNODC   Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), has disclosed that drug abuse and illicit trafficking were responsible for over 90 per cent of criminality in the country.   A study by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime […]
News

ICC, Amnesty International, others planning to release fraudulent report against Nigerian military hierarchy – Centre for Justice

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Centre for Justice in Africa (CJA) says it has uncovered a fresh plot by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI) to destabilise the Nigerian military through a “fictitious” report.   The centre, which raised this alarm at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, also revealed that the leadership of the […]
News

COVID-19: Fauci blames US political divisions for 500,000 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said political divisiveness contributed significantly to the “stunning” U.S. COVID-19 death toll, which on Monday surpassed 500,000 lives lost. The country had recorded more than 28 million COVID-19 cases and 500,054 fatalities as of Monday afternoon, according to a Reuters tally of public health data. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica