Ekiti traders, transporters insists on new naira notes

Ekiti State business owners, service providers, and others have insisted that they will not accept the old N500 and N1000 notes until the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gives the goahead. Despite the March 3 Supreme Court judgment validating the old banknotes until December 31, supermarkets, filling stations, petty traders and transporters have continued to reject them for transactions. The development has created economic hardship in the state, with some small businesses closing shops. The development forced Governor Biodun Oyebanji to plead with business owners and residents to accept the old N500 and N1000 notes. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the governor urged residents to accept the old naira notes till the December 31 deadline.

He said: “This is an appeal to all residents of Ekiti State to abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court, which provides a reprieve for the people by extending the validity date of the old naira notes till December 31st. “The state government had joined other states to seek the intervention of the Supreme Court in reversing the new naira policy which the states averred had inflicted excruciating pain and hardship on the people in addition to crippling economic activities.

