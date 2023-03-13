News

Ekiti traders, transporters insists on new naira notes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ekiti State business owners, service providers, and others have insisted that they will not accept the old N500 and N1000 notes until the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gives the goahead. Despite the March 3 Supreme Court judgment validating the old banknotes until December 31, supermarkets, filling stations, petty traders and transporters have continued to reject them for transactions. The development has created economic hardship in the state, with some small businesses closing shops. The development forced Governor Biodun Oyebanji to plead with business owners and residents to accept the old N500 and N1000 notes. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the governor urged residents to accept the old naira notes till the December 31 deadline.

He said: “This is an appeal to all residents of Ekiti State to abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court, which provides a reprieve for the people by extending the validity date of the old naira notes till December 31st. “The state government had joined other states to seek the intervention of the Supreme Court in reversing the new naira policy which the states averred had inflicted excruciating pain and hardship on the people in addition to crippling economic activities.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ICPC seizes N450m from court officials’ account

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it uncovered a whopping $919,202.07 (approximately N450 million) allegedly hidden in a bank account by some unnamed officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.   The commission said the cash was kept in an interest-yielding account since 2014. […]
News

NAPIMS faults report on misappropriation of N90bn

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The National Petroleum Investment Management Servic-es (NAPIMS) has said it is untrue that it spent about N90 billion on public and media relations in 2021. It also said it was incorrect that it spent N11.76 billion on consultancy, N2.22 billion on transportation and travelling cost, N65 million and N1.1 billion on advertisements and entertainment, respectively […]
News

Spotlight Initiative boss tasks more states to pass VAPP law

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…as EU, UN laud Adamawa for assenting to the law The National Coordinator of the Spotlight Initiative, Hadiza Aminu Dorayi has urged states that have not yet passed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law to do so as a way of prioritising the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 5 on women’s rights and empowerment. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica