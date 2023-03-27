Ekiti: Twin Brothers Alleged For Theft

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate’s Court on Monday ordered the remand of a set of twins, Taiwo, and Kehinde Sunday, at the correctional Centre for reportedly engaged in the act of stealing electronics and other goods valued at N825,000 from a house.

The 19-year-old twin brothers are facing two counts of housebreaking and theft, Inspector Olubu Apata, The police prosecutor told the court.

According to Apata, “the defendants broke into the house of one Ogunyemi Kayode, stole and carted away electronics, mattress and other valuable goods valued at N825,000 belonging to the complainant.”

“The offenses contravened sections 412, 323(a) & (c) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021,” the prosecutor added.

He advised the court to remand the defendants at the correctional center pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Kehinde Awosika, The Chief Magistrate, remanded the defendants pending issuance of legal advice and adjourned the case till April 27 for mention.

