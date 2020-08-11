Ekiti: Two killed in violence over Ogun Onire festival’s cancellation

Two people were shot dead yesterday when crisis erupted at Ire in Ekiti Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State over cancelation the annual Ogun Onire festival because of coronavirus.

The victims were reportedly shot dead by angry youths. The youth, desirous of celebrating the festival, allegedly set ablaze a car belonging to monarch of the town, Oba Victor Bobade. To check the spread of coronavirus, Governor Kayode Fayemi had stopped the celebration of traditional festivals across the state.

To enforce the directive, the Onire of Ire-Ekiti, Oba Bobade, told the Ogun adherents to shelve this year’s celebration, which did not go down well with the Ogun worshippers.

The violence, which erupted on Sunday, escalated and led to counter-attacks between rival factions. Policemen were drafted to the community on the orders of the Police Commissioner, Mr. Tunde Mobayo.

The victims were allegedly hit by stray bullets. A source said relatives of the victims were still protesting the killing of their loved ones.

“We have been having a serious battle in the town since our monarch urged the Ogun Onire worshippers to stop. The crisis between the factions loyal to the Oba and the worshippers led to the death of the victims,” the source said.

The state Police Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Sunday Abutu, confirmed that two persons were killed during the bloody crisis. He said: “There has been crisis there since Sunday. We have been trying to quell it.

A group of youths went to attack the palace. The youth destroyed things and burnt some vehicles belonging to the king. We got a distress call and had to mobilise policemen there. We were able to rescue the chiefs from the palace.

We are still monitoring the situation. “The people were protesting. Probably disagreement from factions that are there led to the death of those persons. But investigations are on. Those who were involved in the act will be arrested and brought to book.

“On my desk here, I have two persons. Their bodies have been deposited in the morgue. We have been able to arrest one of the gang leaders and he is in our custody right now.

