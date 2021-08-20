News

Ekiti varsity denies move to bury allegations of fraud

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Authorities of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, yesterday debunked allegations they are silent on the recent alleged fraud in the school “due to their vested interests in the matter.” This came after the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Non- Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) claimed that there was a move by the authorities to cover up the alleged fraud in the ICT department.

A release yesterday by the Head of Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs of the Institution, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, stated that the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Edward Olanipekun, had zero tolerance for corruption. The statement reads in part: “For the sake of clarity, the university management does not have any vested interests in the alleged portal fraud. As a matter of fact, the university, on the directive of the Governing Council, has since referred the matter to the appropriate government agency for necessary action and JAC III was duly informed about this development

