Ekiti varsity orders resumption of academic activities

The Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekitihasdirectedthe resumption of academic activities with effect from today. In a release yesterday by the Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, the school said: “Accordingly, round off lectures for second semester of 2020/2021 academic session have been scheduled to hold between Thursday, 22nd September and Friday, 21st October, 2022, whilethesecond-semesterexamination for the 2020/2021 academic session would hold between Monday October 24 and Saturday, November 5.” The statement added: “Lectures for 100 level students admitted for 2021/2022 academic session will commence on Monday October 3. “Students should note that only duly registered students of the university will have access to all the academic activities.”

 

