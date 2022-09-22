Ekiti varsity orders resumption of academic activities

The Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekitihasdirectedthe resumption of academic activities with effect from today. In a release yesterday by the Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, the school said: “Accordingly, round off lectures for second semester of 2020/2021 academic session have been scheduled to hold between Thursday, 22nd September and Friday, 21st October, 2022, whilethesecond-semesterexamination for the 2020/2021 academic session would hold between Monday October 24 and Saturday, November 5.” The statement added: “Lectures for 100 level students admitted for 2021/2022 academic session will commence on Monday October 3. “Students should note that only duly registered students of the university will have access to all the academic activities.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...