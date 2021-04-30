Ekiti varsity reverses self over banning of staff unions

The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, yesterday reversed itself on its earlier order proscribing workers’ unions in the institution. Last Friday, the council announced the immediate closure of the university and the proscription of the staff unions over protracted labour disputes. The action followed the heightening of protests and tension by the four unions, which the council said threatened peace and orderliness on campus.

The council proscribed ASUU, the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT). Yesterday’s reversal, coming one week after the proscription, was made known in a statement issued by the Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Mr. Bode Olofinmuagun. He said the decision to unban the unions was reached after reviewing series of interventions received from well-meaning members of the public

