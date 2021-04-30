News

Ekiti varsity reverses self over banning of staff unions

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, yesterday reversed itself on its earlier order proscribing workers’ unions in the institution. Last Friday, the council announced the immediate closure of the university and the proscription of the staff unions over protracted labour disputes. The action followed the heightening of protests and tension by the four unions, which the council said threatened peace and orderliness on campus.

The council proscribed ASUU, the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT). Yesterday’s reversal, coming one week after the proscription, was made known in a statement issued by the Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Mr. Bode Olofinmuagun. He said the decision to unban the unions was reached after reviewing series of interventions received from well-meaning members of the public

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Resident doctors to embark on nationwide strike April 1

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…demand sack of MDCN Registrar   The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has threatened to embark on strike from April 1st, 2021, over welfare packages including unpaid salaries, the ineptitude of Registrar of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, amongst other demands.   The aggrieved doctors demanded for the sack […]
News

Adeboye: Eight abducted RCCG members released

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has confirmed the release of eight members of his church, who were abducted on March 27. It will be recalled that the members were travelling in the church’s bus for an Easter programme, when they were ambushed and kidnapped along the […]
News

Akwa Ibom LG Elections: PDP Intensifies Preparation, Screens over 500 Aspirants

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has geared up efforts in preparation for the October local government elections.     On Saturday August 14, the party concluded its two-day screening exercise for over 450 councillorship aspirants and over 70 chairmanship aspirants across all 368 wards in the 31 Local […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica