Ekiti varsity students resume March 19

The Ekiti State University (EKSU) Vice Chancellor Edward Olanipekun has extended the closure of the school to March 19. He made the announcement yesterday in a release by spokesman Bode Olofinmuagun It said: “According to a circular to the university community issued on behalf of the Registrar by the Director, Directorate of Academic Affairs, Dr. Ayo Olatunde, the extension was due to the shift of date of the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections to March 18 by the Independent National Electoral Commission.” The institution added: “The period of student registration with a penalty (late registration) for the first semester of the 2021/2022 academic session has been extended till March 19. “This period of extension is to further provide a window of opportunities for students to complete their registration and continue with their online academic activities.”
