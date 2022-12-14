News

Ekiti varsity VC warns students against negative comments

Posted on

The Ekiti State University (EKSU) Vice Chancellor Edward Olanipekun has warned students fond of posting negative comments about the university on social media platforms to desist from such acts. A statement yesterday by the Head of the Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs Bode Olofinmuagun said the VC issued the warning while addressing the new students for the 2021/2022 Academic session for the Postgraduate Regular, Sandwich, and Professional programmes.
It said: “Prof. Olanipekun noted that there were various channels of communication where issues could be handled rather than exposing the university to unnecessary ridicule and therefore, advised students to explore such avenues.” The VC congratulated the new students for passing the rigorous screening of the postgraduate college and informed them that they all had reasons to be proud of EKSU.

 

Our Reporters

