Ekiti varsity warns lecturers against sexual harassment, plagiarism

Vice-Chancellor, Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, has warned lecturers against sexual harassment and plagiarism. Olanipekun, who is-sued the warning during a press conference on Wednesday heralding the school’s 40th anniversary and 25th and 26th convocation ceremonies on Saturday, said any lecturer found wanting would be sanctioned. He said: “That you are a Professor doesn’t mean if you commit plagiarism or rape or other crimes, we will gloss over it, no. “The era of impunity can’t return again here, we won’t allow it. Nobody is above the law. Even some of the students who committed infractions were either suspended or dismissed accordingly.” The VC announced that the school produced 278 first class graduates out of the 16,433 for the combined convocation.
Related Articles
Obaseki flags-off erosion control project in Auchi
Residents of Auchi in Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State were in jubilant mood yesterday as the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, officially flagged off an underground erosion control project to bring lasting solution to the problem of erosion in the area and boost economic activities. The project, Flood Alleviation and Protection Construction […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Hon Azuka Okwuosa braves insecurity to visit every ward in Anambra
As aspirants gather momentum for the Anambra gubernatorial elections, they have begun to pay visit to wards around the state. However, the insecurity within the state has limited the movement of these political aspirants. For fear of attack, aspirants have been forced to suspend their ward tours. Hon Azuka Okwuosa remains the only […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Signing Borno State Child Protection Bill Into Law, Victory For Children – UNICEF
UNICEF has described the assent of the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on the Borno State Child Protection Bill, as victory for children in Borno State. In a statement, UNICEF said the development is also a recognition of the legal framework for childrens’ protection against recruitment and use by armed groups, child labour […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)