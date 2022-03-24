Ekiti varsity warns lecturers against sexual harassment, plagiarism

Vice-Chancellor, Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, has warned lecturers against sexual harassment and plagiarism. Olanipekun, who is-sued the warning during a press conference on Wednesday heralding the school’s 40th anniversary and 25th and 26th convocation ceremonies on Saturday, said any lecturer found wanting would be sanctioned. He said: “That you are a Professor doesn’t mean if you commit plagiarism or rape or other crimes, we will gloss over it, no. “The era of impunity can’t return again here, we won’t allow it. Nobody is above the law. Even some of the students who committed infractions were either suspended or dismissed accordingly.” The VC announced that the school produced 278 first class graduates out of the 16,433 for the combined convocation.

