Ekiti victory an affirmation of APC’s acceptance, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Biodun Oyebanji for winning Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate polled 187, 057 votes to seal victory. Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) placed second and third respectively.

Inhiscongratulatorymessageby hisSpecialAdviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, yesterday, Buhari said the APC’s success in Ekiti is an indication that Nigerians have confidence in the party’s ability to deliver quality governance.

According to him, Oye- banji deserved the victory because of his contribution to the development of the state.

Buhari also rejoiced with the APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu and the National Working Committee (NWC) for the victory. The President said: “This is a good beginning for you and your team.

The APC is getting stronger and more united. The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all.”

He urged APC members to see APC’s success in the Ekiti poll as a good omen for the 2023 general election and work towards the party’s victory in the July 16 Osun State governorship poll.

The President also felicitated with the people of Ekiti State for the smooth conduct of the election, affirming that they were the real victors as they have been able to freely choose their leader for the next four years. He lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the law enforcement agencies for ensuring peace during the exercise

