News Top Stories

Ekiti victory an affirmation of APC’s acceptance, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Biodun Oyebanji for winning Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election.

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate polled 187, 057 votes to seal victory. Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) placed second and third respectively.

Inhiscongratulatorymessageby hisSpecialAdviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, yesterday, Buhari said the APC’s success in Ekiti is an indication that Nigerians have confidence in the party’s ability to deliver quality governance.

 

According to him, Oye-  banji deserved the victory because of his contribution to the development of the state.

 

Buhari also rejoiced with the APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu and the National Working Committee (NWC) for the victory. The President said: “This is a good beginning for you and your team.

 

The APC is getting stronger and more united. The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all.”

 

He urged APC members to see APC’s success in the Ekiti poll as a good omen for the 2023 general election and work towards the party’s victory in the July 16 Osun State governorship poll.

 

The President also felicitated with the people of Ekiti State for the smooth conduct of the election, affirming that they were the real victors as they have been able to freely choose their leader for the next four years. He lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the law enforcement agencies for ensuring peace during the exercise

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Covid: Macron warns he will ‘hassle’ France’s unvaccinated

Posted on Author Reporter

  French President Emmanuel Macron has warned he intends to make life difficult for people in France who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19. “I really want to hassle them, and we will continue to do this – to the end,” he told France’s Le Parisien newspaper. But political opponents said the strong language he […]
News Top Stories

Shake-up in Correctional Services, as 7 DCGs redeployed

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), has carried out a major shake-up at the top management level, which affected seven Deputy Comptroller-Generals (DCGs). The redeployment was approved by the Comptroller- General (CG), Mr. Haliru Nababa, a few months after his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, and subsequent confirmation by the Senate. Spokesperson for the NCoS, CC […]
News

Gbajabiamila: Parliament should give voice to citizens’ aspirations

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that beyond its primary roles of lawmaking and representation, the parliament should give voice to the aspirations of the citizens. Speaking at a two-day stakeholders’ conference organised by the House Committee on Inter-parliamentary relations and House ad-hoc committee on COVID-19 in Abuja on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica