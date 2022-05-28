Ekiti: Violence as suspected thugs disrupt poll

The primary election in Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2, was disrupted yesterday by suspected political thugs said to be working for one of the contestants. The election involved an incumbent, Bunmi Ogunlola, Biodun Omoleye, former Chief of Staff to Governor Kayode Fayemi and Dele Philips. The electoral officer identified as Akin Alebiosu, had his head smashed with stone and planks in the process.

Two serving House of Representatives lawmakers on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Femi Bamisile and Sola Fatoba were victorious at the primary. Bamisile, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), garnered a total of 160 votes to defeat a serving House of Assembly member, representing Emure constituency, Hon Bummi Adelugba. Also, a businessman and oil dealer, Mr. Akinlayo Kolawole, defeated a serving House of Representatives member, Ibrahim Olanrewaju in Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1. Reacting to the disruption that at Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2, Ogunlola said: “It was in the course of casting votes that the personal assistant to the former Chief of Staff took possession of some of the ballot boxes and torn the papers. “The exercise was inconclusive, so it is normal we have to go all over again.

My appeal to the party is that they should conduct another primary for the constituency because we have limited time. “It should be conducted in no distant time because tomorrow will be for the senate. They want to take advantage of my gender.” Meanwhile a serving federal lawmaker, Fatoba, who represents Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1, polled a total of 114 to defeat Oluyemi Esan, Opeyemi Ogunsakin and Sunday Ola, who polled 2, 3 and 0 respectively. In the same vein, Mr Akin Rotimi, the Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communications to Fayemi, also won the primary in Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1.

