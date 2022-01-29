Ekiti: We’ll resolve crisis arising from primaries – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured that it would resolve amicably, the crisis trailing the January 26 governorship primary in Ekiti State. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said at a press conference that the party had received the report of the committee that handled the primary. The committee was headed by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom. Former Minority Whip of the Senate, Biodun Olujimi had withdrawn from the primary, citing irregularities in the list of the delegates. Also former governor Segun Oni who came second, rejected the outcome and called for its cancellation.

Ologunagba told jour-nalists that the Appeal Panel, headed by the National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has received Senator Olujimi’s petition, adding however that some other petitions came after the panel had risen. According to him, Senator Olujimi protested that congress did not hold in two local government areas with a population of 125 delegates. He stated that the com-mittee considered the petition, arguing that even if the number was added to her score, it would still fall short of the score of the winner of the primary. Olujimi, even though she withdrew, scored two votes. Ologunagba assured that the party would reach out to all aggrieved members to resolve any crisis that might hinder PDP winning the June governorship. “PDP is an organic par-ty.

The party has a way of coming round after such contest. The winner has started reaching out to others, but the party will start the process of reconciliation. The unity will be there,” he stated. Ologunagba added that the Appeal Panel reviewed the primary election and commended the election committee for conducting free, fair and credible election.

