Ekiti wins best performing state disease surveillance award in Nigeria

Ekiti State has been awarded the best performing state on Disease Surveillance at the annual Disease Surveillance Meeting of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) held in Abuja the nation’s capital recently. Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani who made this known in Ado Ekiti on Friday said that the state earned the award through the commitment and untiring efforts of the state government at ensuring health security of residents. Filani explained that the state had invested in health security through various projects and also added that the state has expanded its Covid-19 samples collection centres from 16 to 145 across all the Local Government Areas of the State which had made Covid testing very accessible to all residents in the state. “We have decentralized our Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) functions to all the 16 local governments to further strengthen our early warning systems and Surveillance “, He stated.

