News

Ekiti wins best performing state disease surveillance award in Nigeria

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State has been awarded the best performing state on Disease Surveillance at the annual Disease Surveillance Meeting of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) held in Abuja the nation’s capital recently. Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani who made this known in Ado Ekiti on Friday said that the state earned the award through the commitment and untiring efforts of the state government at ensuring health security of residents. Filani explained that the state had invested in health security through various projects and also added that the state has expanded its Covid-19 samples collection centres from 16 to 145 across all the Local Government Areas of the State which had made Covid testing very accessible to all residents in the state. “We have decentralized our Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) functions to all the 16 local governments to further strengthen our early warning systems and Surveillance “, He stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Cult threat: Nigerian seeks help to relocate family to Ireland

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Nigerian, Akinola Mojeed Adekunle, is seeking the assistance of Ireland authorities to move his wife and three children to the country from Nigeria. Adekunle alleged that he is being hunted by members of a cult group back in Nigeria for rejecting their invitation to become a member. In a save-our-soul (SOS) message from his […]
News

Our investment in infrastructure yielding positive results, says Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said his administration’s intervention in infrastructural, education, housing, health and agricultural sectors in the state had begun to yield positive results. Abiodun, who made this known yesterday during official commissioning of N5billion Ultra-Modern PET Packaging line of Nigerian Breweries at Imagbon, Ijebu-Ode revealed that the silent efforts of […]
News

Buhari begins two-day working visit to Kaduna today

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

President Muhammadu Buhari will today commenced a two-day working visit to Kaduna State. While in Kaduna the president is expected to commission several projects. A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, to the Kaduna State Governor, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye said the president will visit the three major towns of Kaduna, Zaria and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica