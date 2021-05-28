News

Ekiti withholds monarch’s salary for abandoning duty post

The Ekiti State government has directed authorities of Moba Local Government to stop the monthly salary of Obasaoye of Isaoye Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Olajide, for abandoning his royal duties and for his refusal to appear or live in the town for over three years. The Deputy Governor of the state, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, gave the directive yesterday in Ado Ekiti during a meeting he held with the monarch, chiefs, and other stakeholders from the community, who had petitioned the state government, accusing Obasaoye of abdicating his throne and other acts of misconduct.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, said the meeting was summoned following a receipt of a security report from the Department of State Services (DSS) on the likelihood of violence over the conflict between the Oba and his chiefs who accused him of highhandedness and disrespect for the town’s tradition. The aggrieved chiefs led by the Obaisa of Isaoye, Chief Joseph Ogidi, revealed that Oba Olajide, who ascended the throne in 2017, had abandoned the community and had failed to yield to government’s directive issued at a meeting presided over by the deputy governor on November 17, 2018 that he should resume his official duties.

The community in its petition to the state government demanded the dethronement of Oba Olajide for allegedly sponsoring attacks on his subjects, abandonment of his throne, violation of the town’s cultural heritage, destruction of the shrines and artefacts, using the police to harass his subjects, refusal to participate in cultural and traditional practices, which he claimed were against his faith and refusal to appear in the town for over three years.

Our Reporters

